Buckley, Daniel Fred Friday, May 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Colleen McHale, dear son of Mary Jane Buckley and the late Daniel F. Buckley; brother of James (Linda Johnson), Michael (Jami Blum), and Maria (Bob) McMahon; uncle of Ian, Colin, Emma, Joseph, Samuel, Ted, Katie, Chloe, Jack and Kelli; brother-in-law of Dan McHale, Kathy (Tom Wolff) McHale, Tim (the late Michelle Estaque) McHale and Maureen (Mike Salwasser) McHale; nephew and cousin. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions to the appreciated. Condolences may be left at www.k-brothers.com KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from May 28 to May 29, 2019