Allen, Daniel D. 80, left this world to be with Jesus on June 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Norma Allen (nee Faulkner); loving father of Mark Allen; cherished Papa of Natalie and Melissa Allen; dear son of the late Lionel and Pearl Allen; dear brother of his twin Forrest Allen and the late Willis, Dale and Linda Kay Allen. Mr. Allen honorably served in the U.S. Army as an M.P. stationed in Augsburg, Germany. He had an unusual talent of writing backwards and loved giving little appreciation notes to people along the way. Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., on Wednesday, July 3, 10 a.m. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you donate to or church. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 30, 2019