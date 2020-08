Lowery, Daniel E. "Dan"

66, passed Friday, August 14, 2020. Dan is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, mother, brothers, sister, in-laws, and many aunts, cousins and nephews.

Services: A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gateway Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society or the St. Louis Peregrine Society. Services provided by Monarch Cremation.