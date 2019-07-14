Daniel Edward Nuelle July 14, 2018 You are greatly missed by your beloved wife Michelle (Nunez), your daughter Mimi Nuelle, son Dan Nuelle and grandchildren Ivy Nuelle and Levi Nuelle; your brother-in-law Carlos (Belinda) Nunez; your siblings, the late Robert Nuelle, the late Nancy Nuelle Schrick, Ruth Ann (Tom) Kickham, Gerald (Sally) Nuelle, Paula (the late Martin) Huberman, the late Michael (Jean) Nuelle, Mary (Jim) Gruchala and Christine (Tim) Mahaney. Dear friend of Ed Donnelly and Larry Stein. Part of us went with you, Dan, the day that Jesus took you home. Dan was born June 3, 1950 to the late Robert and Paula (Kahrhoff) Nuelle.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019