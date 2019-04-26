Singer, Daniel England at the age of 82, on Monday, April 22, 2019. Loving son of the late James A. Singer and Carolyn Bendell England Singer; dear brother of Joan S. Schiele (James) and Barbara S. Pratter (Jerome); loving uncle of Daniel Schiele, Carolyn Murray (Michael), Barbara Schiele (Robert Silagi), Jane Sinclare (Stacey), Michael Demerath (Emily) and Thomas Demerath (Yoonmi); great-uncle of Laura, Patrick, Joseph, Kate, Dora, Taylor, Lila, and Nolan; great-great-uncle of Cameron and Molly; cousin and friend. A lifelong resident of St. Louis, Daniel was a loyal alumnus of St. Louis Country Day School and Harvard College. After serving in the U.S. Army, Dan then graduated from law school at the University of Michigan. Dan began his career as an attorney in private practice. He then served many years as a bank trust officer. Services: The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Monday, April 29, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. \ In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to MICDS, Harvard College, or the University of Michigan Law School. Online condolences at www.luptonchapel.com A SERVICE OF LUPTON CHAPEL
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019