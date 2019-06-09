Door, Daniel F. passed away suddenly on Memorial Day, May 27, 2019. Devoted husband of over 42 years to Peggy Margaret (née Scannell); beloved Dad to Karen (Tim) Rasure and Jeff (Kathy) Door; proud GRANDAN to Genevieve, Olivia, Juliette, Alex, Miriam and William. Dan is survived by his sister, Pat (Bill) Little and sisterin-law Pat Door, his wife's siblings Mary (Joe) Sayer, Jim (Judy) Scannell, Pat (Dan) Reuter, Bob, and Kevin Scannell, as well as his dear friend of more than 60 years, John Collins. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Juanita Door, as well as his brothers Joe and Rick Door. Dear uncle, cousin, nephew, friend, co-worker and neighbor, Dan will be sorely missed by all. Services: Visitation will be held at Kutis Affton Chapel Friday, June 14, from 4:00-8:00 pm. There will be a brief visitation Saturday, June 15 from 9:00-10:30 am at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church, 11011 Mueller Rd, 63123, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00 am. Contributions to a Memorial at the St. Louis Zoo appreciated. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from June 9 to June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary