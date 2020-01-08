Schweiss, Daniel Florian "Danny"

80, died on January 5, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in St. Louis with family by his side after a short battle with cancer. Danny was born on May 1, 1939 in St. Louis, MO. The son of Opal and Florian Schweiss.

Danny was raised in Webster Groves, MO and graduated from Webster High School in 1957. Danny, along with his teammates, held the 4 X 100 record at the high school for over 50 years. After graduation, Danny took over and ran Danny's Market in Oakland. His market was known for the fine meats and friendly neighborhood service. He loved animals, floating on the river, camping, all things art and history, tending to his yard and he especially loved his family. Danny was slow to anger, gentle and kind and could talk to anyone. He was beloved by everyone that had the pleasure to meet him.

Danny was preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Linda (Wershing). He is reunited in peace with her now. He is survived by his twin brother, Don (Fran), his sister, Marian Krause (Jack), his brother, Richard (Ginny), his daughters, Wendy Schweiss (Jose Andina) and Susannah Livingston (Mark), his step-daughters, Sue Stanfill and Tracy Steiner (Scott), his grandchildren; Danny, Nick, Stephanie, Nichole, Amanda, Paige, Sydney, Andrew, Addy, Eliza and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, send a donation to that supports rescue animals. Danny did not wish to have a service at this time.