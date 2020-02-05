Reinarman, Daniel Harold

Our hearts were broken Sunday when Dan left us way too soon! Dan was a great man and friend, a beloved son, and an awesome little brother, who will be missed more than any words could ever express. Dan was born and raised a South Sider and was 50 years old, the youngest son of Patricia and (the late) Paul Reinarman, favorite brother of Paul, Steve, Annette and David Reinarman. Dan was our wonderful and sweet uncle, brother-in-law, nephew and cousin. Dan was a very proud union man, Local 3 Elevator Constructors. Dan loved to travel, loved to boat, loved to fish, loved his friends and loved to party!! We love YOU Dan – Rest in Peace. You will stay forever in our hearts - until we meet again, fair winds and following seas! Memorials to the .

Services: Visit Thurs. 2/6, from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home (7027 Gravois). Fri. 2/7, Prayers before leaving Ziegenhein at 10:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows (5020 Rhodes Ave) with reception to follow in parish hall. Celebration continues at Glazier's Hall, 5916 Wilson Ave, (Hwy 44 & Hampton). Viking Funeral will be held the first weekend in June, details forthcoming.