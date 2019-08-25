Dee, Daniel J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Susan Kothe Dee; dearest father of William A. Dee (Sara) and Timothy P. Dee (Crystle); dear brother of Ellen K. Byers (Allan) and the late William P. Dee; loving grandfather of seven, uncle, cousin and a dear friend.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. with a visitation at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the .

