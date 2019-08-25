Daniel J. Dee

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Balson at Purdue
University City, MO
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Balson at Purdue
University City, MO
Obituary
Dee, Daniel J.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Susan Kothe Dee; dearest father of William A. Dee (Sara) and Timothy P. Dee (Crystle); dear brother of Ellen K. Byers (Allan) and the late William P. Dee; loving grandfather of seven, uncle, cousin and a dear friend.

Services: The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, Balson at Purdue, University City, on Saturday, August 31, at 11 a.m. with a visitation at the Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment Laurel Hill Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to the .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
