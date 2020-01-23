|
Ferry, Daniel J. Jr.
Prominent businessman, accomplished investor, community leader, and passionate duck hunter, died peacefully at his home on January 20th, 2020 after a long and brave fight with cancer. Dan is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eleanor, his daughters Ann Meyer (Charley), Chris Conley (Norm), and his grandchildren Charley Jr. and Johnny Meyer, Buddy Conley (Abby), Danny Conley, and Tess Conley.
Dan spent his 78 years loving his family and friends, helping those in need, and successfully pursuing his dreams. He met the love of his life, Eleanor Halloran, at age 14. She was the reason for the sparkle in his eye! Dan worked in the investment industry for 56 years, advancing from his first job as a back office clerk in 1963 to purchasing J.A. Glynn & Co. in 1988, where he served as CEO for 20 years before assuming role of Chairman in 2008. A consummate investor, Dan spent his professional career helping his many institutional and individual clients achieve and exceed their financial goals.
An obsessive duck hunter, crack shot, and expert duck caller, in addition to a skilled boat captain, MAC pool champion for many years and competitive golfer, Dan loved outdoor activities and competition. His God-given athletic ability and tireless work ethic provided him the opportunity to attend Christian Brothers College and then Benedictine College on a football scholarship.
Dan served his community in public and private ways throughout his life. His public roles included his past service as President of the Missouri Athletic Club, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Fontbonne University, President of the National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and member of the Board of Directors for Catholic Charities. He also was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem since 2004. Privately, Dan counseled many individuals through their struggles with addiction, was an active philanthropist supporting local Catholic organizations and schools, as well as serving as a confidant and mentor to individuals and business owners from all walks of life.
One of the greatest loves of Dan's life besides, of course, his family was spending summers in Door County, Wisconsin, on his boat Never Enough.
Services: Funeral Mass Tuesday Jan 28th, 10am at Church of the Annunziata. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be kindly made to: Father Bob's Outreach @ fatherbobsoutreach.com; Harris House @ harrishousestl.org; Our Lady's Inn @ourladysinn.org. Visitation Monday 3-7pm at Bopp Chapel. www.boppchapel.com