Daniel J. Rechtien

Died August 16, 2014.

Soul of my soul, no words shall be forgot,

Nor yet alone, beloved, shall we see

The desolation of extinguished suns,

Nor fear the void wherethro' our planet runs,

For still together shall we go and not

Fare forth alone to front eternity.

We miss you more every day.

Love, Margaret, Danny, Debbie, Beth, John, your brother and sisters, family and friends.