Rechtien, Daniel J.

Died August 16, 2014

As for man, his days are as grass: as a flower of the field, so he flourisheth. For the wind passeth over it, and it is gone; and the place thereof shall know it no more. But the mercy of the lord is from everlasting to everlasting upon them that fear him. The lord hath prepared his throne in the heavens; and his kingdom ruleth over all.

Love Margaret, Danny, Debbie, Beth and John