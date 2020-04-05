Santa Cruz, Daniel J., M.D.

passed away, Monday, March 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Cristina M. Santa Cruz (nee Traboulsi); dearest father of F. Gabriel (Maria Lorena) and Martin R. (Tracy) Santa Cruz; dear grandfather of Sophia, Thomas and Julian Santa Cruz and step grandfather of Cody DeBisschop; step-great-grandfather of August DeBisschop; brother of Jorge, Susana, Raul and Wilde Santa Cruz; brother-in-law of Eduardo, Carlos and Daniel Traboulsi; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, Godfather, cousin and friend.

Dr. "Danny" Santa Cruz was an internationally recognized, and acclaimed, expert in Dermatopathology. Danny received his MD degree from the University of Buenos Aires, Buenos Aires, Argentina. His pathology residency and dermatopathology fellowship were completed at Ohio State University and Washington University School of Medicine and Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, MO in 1978. Following this training, he was recruited to join the faculty at Washington University School of Medicine in the Departments of Pathology and the Division of Dermatology. As a faculty member, and throughout his career in private practice, Danny significantly contributed to the literature, publishing over 100 papers covering various areas in skin pathology, including original descriptions of 25 new conditions. He was also the Editor-in-Chief of Seminars in Diagnostic Pathology. He was a treasured teacher and mentor to many in both Dermatology and Pathology in North America, South America and Europe. His former trainees hold positions of leadership at both academic institutions and in the private sector. In 2007, Danny co-founded Cutaneous Pathology, WCP Pathology, Inc., a business that employed over 90 people and reached an annual caseload of more than 100,000 biopsies a year. He also received numerous awards for his contributions, including the prestigious Founders Award from the American Society of Dermatopathology (2010) - a lifetime award for outstanding and significant contributions to the field. Danny remained active in Dermatopathology until the very end, routinely attending academic conferences, where his expertise and friendship were extremely valued.

Services: A memorial visitation will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Organ Transplant Innovation Fund, c/o The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive, West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110, or Hogar San Roque c/o Argentine Society of St. Louis, P.O Box 6063, Chesterfield, MO 63006-6063. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.