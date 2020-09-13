1/
Daniel James Callanan
Callanan, Daniel James

Daniel J Callanan from St. Louis, Missouri passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the age of 68. Beloved son of Helen J Callanan and the late John F. X. Callanan; dear brother of Timothy (Kathleen) Callanan, Kevin Callanan, Patrick (Margaret Clancy) Callanan, Kathleen Callanan, the late Glennon Callanan and Mary (John) Cooley; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin & friend of many.

Dan had a lifelong love of art and music. He enjoyed using his artistic talents in painting, clay figures and even creating his own puppet shows. Dan loved to sing, had a big heart and always wanted to make people happy.

A private service will be held for the immediate family. The family requests donations in memory of Dan be made to Places for People.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
