Evans, Daniel James

76, Passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Loving husband of Joann (nee Bohac). Preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Agnes Evans and brother David (still surviving Jeannine) Evans and Joyce Miller. Survived by children Deborah (Michael) Evans, Christine (Michael) Gerling, James (Joyce) Evans, and Teresa Carter; grandchildren Britny (Richard) Doyle, Anna, Stephanie, and Michael Gerling, Jessica and Jason Evans, and Tyler and Katelynn Carter; great-grandchildren Alexandra and Charlotte Doyle; sister Joan (Robert) Smith; and many other family members and friends.

Daniel was a novitiate for the Maryknoll Brothers until he went on to serve in the US Army in the Vietnam War from 1965-1966. Upon his return, he worked at Mallinckrodt before starting his own business- CraftMasters, an interior & exterior restoration company. He passionately worked and operated CraftMasters until he retired in 1995. Daniel was very involved with the Veteran's Affairs and the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Veteran's Hospitals, Vietnam Veterans of America, or St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic School.

Services: Visit. Wed., 1/29, from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m., both at St. Stephen Protomartyr Catholic Church. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery.