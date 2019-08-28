McAteer, Daniel John Thomas "Jack"

of Troy, MO, passed away at the age of 92 on Monday, August 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Margaret Ann McAteer; and his parents, Daniel and Catherine McAteer.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Margaret Ann McAteer; his children, Daniel (Mary) McAteer, Patricia (Anthony) Eichenlaub, Colleen (David) Alley, Maureen (Mathew) Banocy, Regina (Craig) Conger, Michael (Shari) McAteer, and Timothy (Lisa) McAteer; his twenty grandchildren; and his ten-and-a-half great-grandchildren.

Jack was a lifetime member of the Pearl Harbor American Legion Post #8 in Wailuku, HI and served in the US Navy during World War II. His military experience was a source of great pride to him, and he carried this pride with him throughout his life as he loved to visit elementary schools in the Troy area to talk to the schoolchildren about his time serving his country.

Services: The family is being served by the Baue Funeral and Memorial Center, 3950 West Clay Street, St. Charles, MO, where there will be a Visitation on Thursday, August 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A Second Visitation will be held at Assumption Catholic Church, O'Fallon on Friday, August 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral to follow at the church and interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Jack's name to Masses or to the Gary Sinise Foundation. Visit Baue.com