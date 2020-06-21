Weidman, Daniel John

Passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Dear husband for 39 years of Julie (Randolph) Weidman; dear father of Capt. Douglas (Lisa) Weidman U.S.A.F. and Anna Weidman; proud grandfather of Austin Weidman, dear brother of Suzanne (Tim) McIvor and Tricia (Charles) Sanders; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: June 27, 2020 at Kutis Funeral Home–Affton; Visitation at 10 a.m., Memorial Service at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Mercy Health Foundation – Pastoral Care Technology program (615 S. New Ballas Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141 or mercyhealthfoundation.net/stlouis) to support the ongoing work of using technology to connect patients with their loved ones.