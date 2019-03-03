Trueman, Daniel Joseph passed away in his home, holding the hands of his 2 beloved daughters on February 27, 2019, in St. Louis, MO at the age of 66. Dan is survived by his daughters, Anne (Mike) Kunderman and Katie; their mother, Mary; his adoring grandchildren Liam, Maeve, and Clara Kunderman; siblings, Thomas (Julie), Patrick (Laura), Virginia (Michael) Dwyer, William (Laura); and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Loretta Trueman, and brother Charlie. Dan was born on June 8, 1952 in Willmar, MN. He was a proud graduate of Buffalo High School and the University of Minnesota. He had a warm smile, gentle heart, and memorable Irish wit. He loved vacationing in northern Wisconsin with family, raising his daughters, playing with his grandkids, eating crunchy peanut butter, watching the Green Bay Packers, toasting friends with a good beer, and enjoying his Celtic music playlists. He was passionate about volunteering and helping those less fortunate. He was a dedicated parishioner of St. Francis Xavier College Church and previously Queen of All Saints, both where he met many of his dear friends. Services: Visitation will be held Monday, March 4, at Kutis Funeral Home (5255 Lemay Ferry Rd) from 4-8 p.m. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, March 5, at St. Francis Xavier College Church at 10:00 a.m. Private interment at St. Mark's Cemetery in Buffalo, MN, to follow in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to or Siteman Cancer Lymphoma Division. The family would like to thank Siteman Cancer Center and BJC Hospice for their research and care. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary