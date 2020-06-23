Daniel L. Moore
Moore, Daniel L.

Born September 10, 1944, died June 12, 2020. He is survived by his wife Pamela and son Brad, sisters Joyce Plambeck, Carol Cook and Terri Faupel. Graduated Beaumont HS and attended SEMO. Was cremated by Hutchens-Stygar Funeral Home and interred at Oak Grove Cemetery in St. Charles. Memorials may be made to the Cancer Society or ALS of St. Louis. The family will plan a memorial sometime in Sept., when COVID restraints are lifted.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 23, 2020.
