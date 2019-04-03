Cosgrove, Daniel M. fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on April 1, 2019. Loving son of the late James and Mary Cosgrove; beloved brother of Michael (Patricia) Cosgrove and Timothy (Kathy) Cosgrove; dear uncle of Maura, Louis, and Benjamin Cosgrove; cousin and friend of many. Services: Visitation, Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 4-8 p.m. Hutchens Mortuary. Funeral Mass,(meet at church) Thursday, April 4, 2019, 10 a.m. at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta. In lieu of flowers, donation to St Vincent DePaul of Blessed Teresa in memory of Daniel would be appreciated. Interment Private.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019