Deters, Daniel M. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved son of Elmer A. and the late Laverne Deters; dear brother of Debbie, Steve and Gary Deters; our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 4-9 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi, 4556 Telegraph Rd. 63129, on Wednesday, April 3, 10 a.m. Service concludes at Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019