St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Deters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel M. Deters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel M. Deters Obituary
Deters, Daniel M. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Monday, March 18, 2019. Beloved son of Elmer A. and the late Laverne Deters; dear brother of Debbie, Steve and Gary Deters; our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 4-9 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Francis of Assisi, 4556 Telegraph Rd. 63129, on Wednesday, April 3, 10 a.m. Service concludes at Church.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
Download Now