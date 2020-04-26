Dan made a lasting impression on us at CAM South County. We will miss him greatly. Sending our love to him and his family.
Dray
McNamee, Daniel M. 72, of Pacific, passed away on April 18, 2020, at his home on the farm, with his family by his side. Dan is the son of the late James McNamee and Glafrie (nee Pfountz). In 1967 Dan married his wife Margaret (nee Leonhardt). In 1966 he joined the local 513 Operating Engineers and retired in 2010. Dan was a passionate farmer, and used his time working and rebuilding the McNamee family farm (est. 1800's). Dan will be known by many for his selflessness, patience, and honesty. Services: A public graveside service will be held at a later date with a luncheon. More info at www.thiebes.wolfefuneralhomes.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.