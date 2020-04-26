Daniel M. McNamee
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McNamee, Daniel M. 72, of Pacific, passed away on April 18, 2020, at his home on the farm, with his family by his side. Dan is the son of the late James McNamee and Glafrie (nee Pfountz). In 1967 Dan married his wife Margaret (nee Leonhardt). In 1966 he joined the local 513 Operating Engineers and retired in 2010. Dan was a passionate farmer, and used his time working and rebuilding the McNamee family farm (est. 1800's). Dan will be known by many for his selflessness, patience, and honesty. Services: A public graveside service will be held at a later date with a luncheon. More info at www.thiebes.wolfefuneralhomes.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt,Thiebes Funeral Home Inc
231 East Union St.
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Dan made a lasting impression on us at CAM South County. We will miss him greatly. Sending our love to him and his family.

Dray
Dray Wimberly
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved