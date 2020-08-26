Fraser, Daniel McKenzie Sr.

83, of Webster Groves, MO on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020. Dear son of the late Donald V. and Helen (nee Saunders) Fraser, Sr.; Loving husband of Norma Jean (nee Eckert) Fraser; Devoted father of Daniel M. Fraser Jr. (Wendy), Julia M. Fraser (Thierry Defechereux), and Carrie E. Eisenbeis (Jack); Adoring grandfather to Natalie, MacKenzie, and William Fraser; Jaclyn (Clare), John, James (Mack), and August Eisenbeis; and Emma Defechereux; Cherished brother of David Fraser and the late Donald V. (Barbara) Fraser, Margaret (Charles) DeBlieux, and Alice (Jack) Webb; dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Dr. Fraser was born and raised in St. Louis and attended Barat Hall, St. Louis University High School, Georgetown University, and St. Louis University where he received his medical degree. He served as Chief Surgical Resident at St Louis University Hospital and following a second residency as a cardiovascular fellow, he served as a Major in the US Army at the 121 Evacuation Hospital in S. Korea. He practiced general and thoracic surgery at St. Mary's and Faith West Hospitals for over 30 years and served as Director, Department of Surgery and Director, Surgical-Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Health Center for ten of those. He was appointed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services to serve on the National Advisory General Medical Sciences Council of the National Institute of Health from 1986-89 and was promoted to the rank of Clinical Professor at St Louis University in 1991.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed playing a variety of sports throughout his life including basketball, tennis, golf and skiing (which he took up at the age of 50), re-learning German during retirement and traveling with his wife, family and friends.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Society of St. Vincent de Paul (svdpstlouis.org) or Memory Care Home Solutions

(memorycarehs.org) appreciated. See boppchapel.com