1/
Daniel McKenzie Fraser Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Fraser, Daniel McKenzie Sr.

83, of Webster Groves, MO on Sunday, Aug 23, 2020. Dear son of the late Donald V. and Helen (nee Saunders) Fraser, Sr.; Loving husband of Norma Jean (nee Eckert) Fraser; Devoted father of Daniel M. Fraser Jr. (Wendy), Julia M. Fraser (Thierry Defechereux), and Carrie E. Eisenbeis (Jack); Adoring grandfather to Natalie, MacKenzie, and William Fraser; Jaclyn (Clare), John, James (Mack), and August Eisenbeis; and Emma Defechereux; Cherished brother of David Fraser and the late Donald V. (Barbara) Fraser, Margaret (Charles) DeBlieux, and Alice (Jack) Webb; dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin and friend to many.

Dr. Fraser was born and raised in St. Louis and attended Barat Hall, St. Louis University High School, Georgetown University, and St. Louis University where he received his medical degree. He served as Chief Surgical Resident at St Louis University Hospital and following a second residency as a cardiovascular fellow, he served as a Major in the US Army at the 121 Evacuation Hospital in S. Korea. He practiced general and thoracic surgery at St. Mary's and Faith West Hospitals for over 30 years and served as Director, Department of Surgery and Director, Surgical-Intensive Care Unit at St. Mary's Health Center for ten of those. He was appointed by the Secretary of Health and Human Services to serve on the National Advisory General Medical Sciences Council of the National Institute of Health from 1986-89 and was promoted to the rank of Clinical Professor at St Louis University in 1991.

He loved his family, especially his grandchildren, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed playing a variety of sports throughout his life including basketball, tennis, golf and skiing (which he took up at the age of 50), re-learning German during retirement and traveling with his wife, family and friends.

Services: A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 29 at 9:30 a.m. at Mary Queen of Peace, 676 W Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves. Interment immediately following at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Society of St. Vincent de Paul (svdpstlouis.org) or Memory Care Home Solutions

(memorycarehs.org) appreciated. See boppchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
Mary Queen of Peace
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Interment
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved