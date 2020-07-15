Pierson, Daniel P.

Daniel "Dan" Penton Pierson of St. Charles, MO passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 9, 2020 at the age of 95.

Dan was born in Michigan on January 2, 1925. He moved to Webster Groves, MO with his family as a young child & was a Webster Groves High School graduate. He then attended Georgia Tech University before joining the United States Army as a paratrooper in World War II. Dan proudly served his country in the European Theater, taking part in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a Purple Heart recipient and received 5 bronze stars. After the war, Dan completed his civil engineering degree at Washington University in St. Louis. An avid golf & tennis player, Dan was playing tennis in the Senior Olympics well into his late 80's. A sports fan through & through, he deeply missed both the baseball & hockey 2020 seasons.

Husband to his late wife, Beatrice Venker Binns Pierson, he is survived by his brother Stuart Pierson & sister Polly Lucas, his three children; Jeff Pierson, Tracy (Ralph) Kuehn, & Scott (Carla) Pierson, Bea's children; Catherine (Jim Honkisz) and Robert (Alberta) Binns, his grandchildren; Michelle (John) Kilper, Jeff (Cate) Pierson, Kristen (Scott) Stensby, Kimberly (Will) Russ, Tyler (Amy) Kuehn, Kacie Kuehn, Kelly (Ryan) Weaver, Lucas Pierson, Aaron Huffman, Ryan Huffman, Ted (Jena) Honkisz, Max (Amy) Binns, Evan (Allison) Binns, & Reid (Mary) Binns, & his 14 great-grandchildren, of whom he was especially proud.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Newbold & Helen (nee Colter) Pierson, his brothers Colter & Aaron, & sister Margaret.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked the donations be made to the Greater St. Louis Honor Flight, who treated Dan to a most monumental & impactful trip in 2019.