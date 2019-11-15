Murphy, Daniel Paul

Daniel "Dan" Paul Murphy,

August 25, 1947 - August 6, 2019.

Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Merrins, parents, R. Brent and Patricia Lennon, his brother Joseph (Brenda) and brother-in- law Alan Dryer. He leaves behind his beloved daughters Amanda Williams and Julie Connelly (Ryan), four granddaughters Alyssa, Tori, Chloe and Madelyn as well as brothers Brent (Jean) and Jim, sisters Mary "DeeDee", Pat Dryer, and Carroll (Wayne). In addition he leaves behind many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Dan will always be remembered for his generous spirit, his ability to bring joy with his wonderful gift of words, magic, guitar music, and writing song lyrics. Of course in everyone's memory will be his warm laugh and sense of humor.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, December 1st at Andre's South. Please drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and join us as we share treasured stories, memories and music. Sharing time at 11:45 followed by a luncheon as we continue to honor and share our memories of Dan. Feel free to bring instruments, photos and stories to help us all celebrate Dan's life.

Services: Andre's South, 4254 Telegraph Rd., St Louis.