Bundren, Daniel R. Passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved son of the late James (Phil) Bundren Sr. and Nancy Bundren; father of Brittany and Bayleigh Bundren; brother of the late Donald (Tina) Cox, Teri (Cox) Robbins, John (Karen) Cox and James (Barb) Bundren Jr; dear uncle, greatuncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. Services: Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until time of memorial Mass at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 23rd at St. Catherine Laboure 9740 Sappington Rd.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2019