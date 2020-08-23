Rosen, Daniel "Danny"

August 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Rocky Rosen. Dear father of Daryl (Robert) Rosen-Huitt. Loving grandfather of Shayfer Huitt who was the light of his life. A loyal and dedicated friend to hundreds from around the country.

Dan was an avid sports and political memorabilia collector, a well-known expert of Jackie Robinson and most recently, received an honor from the St. Louis Civic Pride Foundation as a St. Louis Champion, 2020.

Services: A private family service was held. Contributions in his memory can be made to Kids Rock Cancer and the Jackie Robinson Foundation.

