Rutherford, Daniel S.

October 8, 1958 - June 29, 2020. Daniel Rutherford passed away on Monday, June, 29, 2020 at home. He is survived by his mother C Maureen Rutherford (nee Hook) of Florissant, sisters Laura Rutherford of St. Louis and Lorraine Duffield of Kansas City and brother David Rutherford of Jackson, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Dale Rutherford of Florissant. He has three nieces, Sarah Rutherford, Melody Dodd and Ellen Oster and one nephew Matthew Plummer.

Services: Private Service and Burial Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, Florissant, MO.