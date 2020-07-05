1/
Daniel S. Rutherford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Rutherford, Daniel S.

October 8, 1958 - June 29, 2020. Daniel Rutherford passed away on Monday, June, 29, 2020 at home. He is survived by his mother C Maureen Rutherford (nee Hook) of Florissant, sisters Laura Rutherford of St. Louis and Lorraine Duffield of Kansas City and brother David Rutherford of Jackson, Missouri. He is preceded in death by his father Robert Dale Rutherford of Florissant. He has three nieces, Sarah Rutherford, Melody Dodd and Ellen Oster and one nephew Matthew Plummer.

Services: Private Service and Burial Buchholz Valley of Flowers Mortuary, Florissant, MO.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buchholz Valley Of The Flowers
619 Saint Francois St
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 839-2020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved