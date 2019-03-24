St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Martin, Daniel T. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Beloved husband of Linda Martin (nee Gavach); loving father of Kelly and Gabe Martin; dear son of James and the late Elizabeth Martin, dear brother of Therese, James, Mary, Patricia, Kathleen and Sean; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wed., March 27,11:30 a.m. to Assumption Catholic Church for 12 Noon Mass. Interment JB National Cemetery. Visitation Tues., 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at namistl.org.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019
