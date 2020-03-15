Rabbitt, Daniel T. Jr.

fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Beloved husband of 50 years of Susan Rabbitt (nee Scherger); dear father of Elizabeth Rabbitt and Jennifer Murray (Keith); grandpa of Alexis Murray; dear brother of Dennis C. Rabbitt (Peggy), Mary Catherine Rabbitt, S.L., and James G. Rabbitt (Judy); uncle, cousin, mentor, teacher, lecturer, friend, and honest lawyer.

Dan loved God, his family, his friends, the law, his cars, all sporting events, and his blue trial suits. Throughout his remarkable career, Dan was blessed to have received many awards; served on numerous boards of directors; and was president or chairman of many associations and committees relating to both his legal field and his volunteer charity work.

Dan's family is most grateful for the wonderful care and support received from caregivers: Elizabeth, Sharon, and Bonnie; therapists: Teresa and Julie; and the many doctors, nurses, and staff of Missouri Baptist Medical Center including Terri, Angie, Mike, Benay, and especially, Dr. Gee, Michelle, and Alex.

Services: Funeral Mass was celebrated on March 7, 2020, at Church of the Annunziata. Services were private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Carmelite Monastery, Carmel of Saint Joseph, 9150 Clayton Road, Saint Louis, MO 63124 or Franciscan Renewal Center, 5802 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85253. KRIEGSHAUSER BROTHERS