Terry, Daniel William
Daniel William Terry, 67, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Kathleen (Reichert) Terry; his daughter Sondra (Bryan) Rotty; his son, Kyle (Alexis) Terry; his son Joshua Terry; three grandchildren and other family and friends.
Services: Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, Dan's celebration of life will be limited to a small, private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.