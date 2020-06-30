Terry, Daniel William

Daniel William Terry, 67, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Kathleen (Reichert) Terry; his daughter Sondra (Bryan) Rotty; his son, Kyle (Alexis) Terry; his son Joshua Terry; three grandchildren and other family and friends.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, Dan's celebration of life will be limited to a small, private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Missouri Department of Conservation.