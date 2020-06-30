Daniel William Terry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Terry, Daniel William

Daniel William Terry, 67, died Sunday, June 28, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 38 years, Kathleen (Reichert) Terry; his daughter Sondra (Bryan) Rotty; his son, Kyle (Alexis) Terry; his son Joshua Terry; three grandchildren and other family and friends.

Services: Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, Dan's celebration of life will be limited to a small, private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to the Missouri Department of Conservation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved