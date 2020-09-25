Bagby, Daniel Willis III

76, born July 3, 1944 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on September 18, 2020 at home in Mansfield, Texas. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Donna; son Daniel and daughter-in-law Cheryl of Dallas, Texas, brother Douglas and sister-in-law Judi of St. Louis, Missouri; grandchildren Katherine of Kansas City, Missouri, Steven and Mathew of Dallas, Texas; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Daniel Willis Bagby, Jr., mother Margaret, stepmother Wanda and his daughter Christine.

He graduated from South West High School in St. Louis; received a Bachelor of Arts form U. of Missouri in Columbia; a Master of Arts form Webster College in St. Louis; and Master of Arts Degree from Lincoln University in Jefferson City. He received a commission as a second lieutenant in the United States Army and served over 20 years as a Field Artillery Officer, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before retiring in 1989 at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas. Dan then undertook a second career as a history teacher at Leavenworth Senior High School for 16 years, and as an adjunct professor of history for U. of Saint Mary and Kansas City Community College.

Dan was a lifelong Boy Scout, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout, and a member of the Order of the Arrow; later Dan served as the Scout Master for his son's Boy Scout Troop 66 at Fort Leavenworth.

Dan and Donna loved to travel, work in their yard and garden and raise schnauzers. They moved to Texas in July to be near their son and his family.

Services: He will be cremated and Blessing Funeral Home, in Mansfield, Texas, will arrange for Dan's interment at the Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery. The family asked that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to Disabled American Veterans.

Dan was a lifelong U. of Missouri Tiger Football fan.

GO MIZZOU!