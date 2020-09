Nash, Danny C.

March 8, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie Nash (nee Edins) and the late Geraldine Nash (nee Moore); dear father of Scott (Cathy) Nash, Cindy (Paul) Dauzat and the late Marc Nash; loving grandfather of Veronica Simpson and Peyton Awalt; loving great-grandfather of Violet Mangum; our dear uncle and friend.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, October 3, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. Interment Sunset Memorial Park.