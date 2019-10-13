|
|
Elsea, Danny D.
Age 76, Passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Judith Elsea (nee Buxbaum); loving father of Laura (Jeff) Johnson; dearest grandfather of Lee Johnson, Michael (Deeanne) Johnson and Amanda (Aaron) Levi; dear great-grandfather of Samantha Johnson, Mikayla Johnson and Payton Levi; dear brother of Judy Covert; like brother, childhood lifelong friend of Chester Scott Jr. (Decd) and Larry Niedringhaus Sr.; dear cousin and friend.
Danny was born and raised in North St. Louis, MO (Baden). He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps, including two tours of duty in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. Danny was a well respected and beloved colleague serving as a St. Louis City Firefighter for 27 years until his retirement.
Services: Funeral at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Wednesday, October 16, 11:00 a.m. Interment Friedens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to s, ASPCA or . Visitation Tuesday, 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019