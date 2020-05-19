Coco, Dante Cherished son of Jeffrey and Elizabeth Coco left us on May 14, 2020. Dante was loved by many, but especially his grandparents John and Maria Coco and Jim and Evie Shucart. Dante enjoyed being with his schoolmates, loved his dogs, liked to go dirt biking and working with his dad in their home refurnishing business. Services: Visitation Thursday, May 21st from 4-8 p.m. at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons South County. Mass Friday, May 22nd at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque. Interment Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Christine's Fund, St. Louis Children's Hospital, 1001 Highland Drive West, St. Louis, MO 63110.



