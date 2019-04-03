|
|
Tucker, Darlene Evelyn (nee Wissmann), passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William Bill Tucker; loving mother of Ronald Tucker. Dear friend to many and many pets. Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Thursday at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visitation on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service at 7:00 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019