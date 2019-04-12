|
|
Wilson, Darlene Joyce (nee Zeni) Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born to Ann (nee Gast) and Guido Zeni on July 22, 1927 in Benld, Illinois. Beloved mother of Gary Wilson, Linda Brockert and the late Sharon James; dearest grandmother of Joshua James, Eric (Meghan Wallis) James, Tracy (Mike) Calvert, Jeff (Holly) and David Wilson; great-grandmother to Lily, Luke, Levi and Marley Wilson; preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, a sibling Joseph Zeni, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday., 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019