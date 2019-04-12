St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene Joyce Wilson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Darlene Joyce Wilson Obituary
Wilson, Darlene Joyce (nee Zeni) Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born to Ann (nee Gast) and Guido Zeni on July 22, 1927 in Benld, Illinois. Beloved mother of Gary Wilson, Linda Brockert and the late Sharon James; dearest grandmother of Joshua James, Eric (Meghan Wallis) James, Tracy (Mike) Calvert, Jeff (Holly) and David Wilson; great-grandmother to Lily, Luke, Levi and Marley Wilson; preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, a sibling Joseph Zeni, aunts, uncles and cousins. Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Monday, April 15, 9:30 a.m. to St. Raphael the Archangel Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Entombment Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation Sunday., 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
Download Now