Service Information
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:15 PM
Obituary
Imhoff, Darlene L.

(nee Steimel), Thursday, January 9, 2020. Baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd P. Imhoff; beloved mother and mother-in-law of Sharen (Tom) Henke and Pam (Jim) Lydon; dear grandmother of Tricia (Mick) Durr, Jimmy (Misty) Lydon, Dan (Marissa) Lydon; great-grandmother of Dakota Durr, Carleigh and Marina Lydon, Marie and Alice Lydon; sister of David (Sharon) Steimel; dear aunt, cousin and friend. Darlene was active in her parish and volunteered at Christian Hospital Northeast and loved square dancing, bowling and travelling with her husband, Lloyd.

Services: Visitation 2-5 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hutchens Mortuary & Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd., Florissant. Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 10235 Ashbrook, St. Louis, MO 63137. Interment 1:15 pm at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Memorials to the Angel Fund, c/o of Trinity High School, 1720 Redman, Rd., St. Louis, 63138. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
