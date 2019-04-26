Lahmann, Darlene M. (nee Dunbar), Saturday April 20, 2019. Loving wife of Raymond C. Lahmann; loving sister of Gary (Cecilia) Dunbar; loving aunt of Elizabeth (John) Rush, Jonathan (Amy) Dunbar, and Christian Dunbar. Our dear cousin and friend. Services: Visitation will be held Saturday, April 27, 10:00 a.m. time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the Stygar Florissant Chapel and Cremation Center, 13980 New Halls Ferry Rd. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019