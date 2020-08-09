1/1
Darlene Rose Politte
Politte, Darlene Rose

Darlene Rose Politte was born on August 29, 1932 to the late J. Wesley Thomas and Anna Mae Thomas nee McNulty, and was the second of seven children. Darlene peacefully entered Heaven's gates on August 4, 2020 at Mount Carmel Senior Living. A consummate mother and homemaker, Darlene loved her family. Darlene was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Clarence E. Politte, and her brothers Joseph Thomas and Donald Thomas. Darlene will be dearly missed by her children Steven C. Politte and wife Bobbie, Susan P. McCormick and husband Donald, Mark E. Politte, and grandchildren Wesley J. Politte, Jacob S. Politte, Drew J. Holtwisch and wife Noelle, Anna M. Segal and husband Chris, and Emma Grace Politte. Darlene is survived by her brothers James Thomas, John Thomas, Edward Thomas; and her sister Ann E. Gartland. Darlene will be lovingly remembered by her children, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Services: Due to COVID-19, there will be no memorial service at this time. The family gives their gratitude and appreciation to all those who celebrate her life.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2020.
