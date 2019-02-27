Jackson, Darold William of Saint Charles, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Helen (Mimi) Jackson for 56 years; cherished son of the late Emil and Bernice Jackson; devoted father of Marie (Joseph) Brahm, Denise (Jeffrey) Ford, and Nancy Jackson; loving grandfather of four grandchildren, Trevor, Phillip, Melissa and Lucy. Services: Vis. Sun., March 3, BAUE Funeral Home, 620 Jefferson St., St. Charles, 4-8 p.m.; Mon., March 4, St. Peter Catholic Church, St. Charles, 9-10 a.m. Funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Contact (636) 940-1000 or visit Baue.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2019