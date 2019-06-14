Climer, Darrel Dean Passed Monday, June 11, 2019 at the age of 83. Born August 11, 1935 in Grovespring, MO. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Pat Climer; daughter, Connie Adams; step-son, Eric Smith (Cathy); step-son, Kevin Smith; 11 grandchildren, and; 2 greatgrandchildren. Dean was predeceased by his son, Danny Dean Climer; daughter, Shawn Climer, and; grand-daughter, Gina Guzman. Dean was a builder and business man. He was both a residential and commercial contractor and is best known for his operation of Kadean Construction Co. After 55 years of success, in 2018, Kadean was recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal crediting Dean's founding principle, Just Do the Right Thing. Dean enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was the Sikeston Dove Hunt Champion in 1992 and, was a member of the Bass Masters Tournament Fishing Club. He and Pat spent many winters at their Florida home located at Lake Kissimmee, which offered Dean the opportunity to fish and work around the boathouse by day and tell tales in the fishing camp at night. Dean loved practical jokes and it was usually when hunting or fishing with friends when he would strike the most. He loved to feed and watch wildlife at his St. Louis home. Dean would spend hours in his garden, boathouse or sheds he maintained at both homes. He enjoyed using vegetables from his garden to make salsa and sauces. He canned vegetables and dehydrated meats. He was known for his special fish batter and fish fry's. Dean enjoyed politics and engaged in support of candidates and public issues. He served as a Democratic Township Committeeman, co-led a public referendum to incorporate South County and, was awarded the Statesman Award by Governor Joseph Teasdale in 1980. Dean's legacy is one of community service and giving of himself. Over the years he has served as a member of three local community Bank's Board's; was a member of the Lemay and OMC Chambers of Commerce; had a combined 49 years with the Oakville and Concord Village Lions Clubs including induction into the Haywood Snipes Society; member of the ALGIBILFREEDOM Mason's Lodge 636, with 50 years honors; and, he was publisher of the News Weekly newspaper. Services: Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Monday, June 17, 4pm until time of funeral at 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations to deGreeff Hospice, Concord Village Lions or Algabil Freedom Masonic Lodge 636 are preferred. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary