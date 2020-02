Keener, Darrell V.

85, passed 2/17/2020. Loving husband of the late Mary Keener. Dear father of Kimberly Keener and Derek (Pam) Keener; dear grandfather of Josh, Daniel, Sophia and Emma Keener.

Services: Visitation Mon., 2/24/20, 4-8 p.m. at Grace Assembly of God Church, 13605 New Halls Ferry Rd. Funeral service Tues., 11 a.m. Int. J.B. National Cemetery. Memorials to Grace Assembly of God appreciated. Condolences at mclaughlinfunerals.com