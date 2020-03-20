Chatman, Darryl Martin
Darryl Martin Chatman passed away on March 13, 2020 in McKenzie, TN. He was preceded in death by his wife Chearl Chatman, and his brother Manuel Chatman Jr. and his parents Manuel and Maxine Chatman. He is survived by his 3 brothers Michael, Samuel, Melvin and 3 sisters Deborah Crayton, Anna Paul, and Elizabeth Harris, his sons Darryl and Devon, grandchildren Darla, Emmanuel and Darryl III. He is a graduate of Lutheran High North and owner of Karamac Consulting. He loved traveling, fishing, hunting and spending time with family.