Daryl Dean Dorenkamp

Dorenkamp, Daryl Dean 75, of Largo, Florida, passed away peacefully July 7, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born and raised in Thornton, Iowa. He started his newspaper career at Thornton Enterprises, and retired from the St. Louis Dispatch in 2004. He moved to Florida to be near his sons. He then worked part time at Tyrone Square Mazda. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; sons, Troy and Todd and their wives; three grandchildren; three stepgrandsons; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of a ceremony, his ashes will be spread in Iowa. www.brettfuneralhome.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 14, 2019
