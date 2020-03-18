|
Schueller, Daryl
passed away, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Lifelong companion of Diana Dyer; brother of Donna (Dale) Huff, Mary (Steve) Paul, Carol (Bill) Owen and Carl Schueller; loving nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Daryl was an avid outdoorsman, cyclist and a loyal member of the NRA.
Services: Funeral Service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Due to the current health crisis, family understands if visitors decline to attend services. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020