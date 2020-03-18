St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Schueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl Schueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daryl Schueller Obituary

Schueller, Daryl

passed away, Sunday, March 15, 2020. Lifelong companion of Diana Dyer; brother of Donna (Dale) Huff, Mary (Steve) Paul, Carol (Bill) Owen and Carl Schueller; loving nephew, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Daryl was an avid outdoorsman, cyclist and a loyal member of the NRA.

Services: Funeral Service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday, 10:00 a.m. Interment Bellerive Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the or the . Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Due to the current health crisis, family understands if visitors decline to attend services. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Daryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information