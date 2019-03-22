St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
Daun Stephen Hawse
Hawse, Daun Stephen Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ann Hawse; dear father of Stephanie (Allen) Aubuchon and the late Melanie (survived by Patrick) Long; grandfather of Averi, Audri, Connor, Ethan, Riley and James; brother of Lionel (Ellie) Hawse and Nancy Smith; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Best friend and companion of Renie Hasenfratz. Original owner and founder of PCL. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, March 23, 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019
