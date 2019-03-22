|
Hawse, Daun Stephen Friday, March 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Ruth Ann Hawse; dear father of Stephanie (Allen) Aubuchon and the late Melanie (survived by Patrick) Long; grandfather of Averi, Audri, Connor, Ethan, Riley and James; brother of Lionel (Ellie) Hawse and Nancy Smith; our dear uncle, cousin and friend. Best friend and companion of Renie Hasenfratz. Original owner and founder of PCL. Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, March 23, 9:00 a.m. until service at 10:30 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2019