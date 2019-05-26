|
Pope, Dave Thursday, May 23, 2019. Beloved husband of Judy Pope (nee Neumeister); dear father of David (Becca), Steven (Kayla), Tim and the late Nick Pope; dear grandfather of Natalee and Kinslee; our dear brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Dave enjoyed playing pool, riding motorcycles, and loved entertaining family and friends. Services: Visitation at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Thursday, May 30, 3:30-9:00 p.m. then to Immaculate Conception Church (Columbia, IL) Friday, May 31st for visitation at 9:00 a.m. until Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Mount Olive Cemetery.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 26, 2019