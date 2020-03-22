Fleming, Rev. David A. S.M. Marianist

(1939 - 2020)

Fr. David Fleming, S.M., died peacefully 12 March 2020 in Dayton, OH after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage a week earlier. Born Topeka, KS, April 14, 1939. Son of late Ambrose David and Mildred Eileen (Williams) Fleming. Dear brother of Marceta (Larry) Reilly of Hoyt, KS and Mike (Peggy) Fleming of Alamo, TX. Beloved uncle of Jennifer Fischer, Meredith Sleichter, Tony Fleming, and Chris Fleming. Multiple great, and great-great nieces and nephews. Professed first vows as Marianist brother in 1956. Ordained priest 1969 in Fribourg, Switzerland. Served as Provincial of the Marianist Province of St. Louis, 1979-1987, and Superior General of the Society of Mary, Rome 1996-2006. A scholar, missionary and servant of the entire Marianist Family, Fr. Dave had a special affection for his ministry with the Marianists of India, where he served over 15 years in formation and leadership positions.

Services: Due to current health concerns, private funeral Mass and burial at Marianist Cemetery in San Antonio, TX.

Memorial Masses in Dayton and San Antonio will be offered at later dates. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Marianist Mission, PO Box 340998, Dayton, OH 45434-0998 and specify 'Fleming Memorial for India'. GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangments.