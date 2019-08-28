|
Ritchie, David A.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marsha Ritchie (nee Harell); dear father of David J. (Linda) and Greg (Laurie) Ritchie; dear grandfather of Lauren (Chris) Marfia, Kristen, Olivia, Keegan and Nick Ritchie; dear great-grandfather of Elliot Marfia; dear brother of Howard Ritchie; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Prayers are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019