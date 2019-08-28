St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church
David A. Ritchie Obituary

Ritchie, David A.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church August 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Marsha Ritchie (nee Harell); dear father of David J. (Linda) and Greg (Laurie) Ritchie; dear grandfather of Lauren (Chris) Marfia, Kristen, Olivia, Keegan and Nick Ritchie; dear great-grandfather of Elliot Marfia; dear brother of Howard Ritchie; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Friday, August 30, 9:30 a.m. to St. Justin Martyr Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Prayers are appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
